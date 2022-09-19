FLASH Helps Owners Adapt Urban Real Estate into EV Charging Hubs

FLASH has launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, which seamlessly integrates into its FLASHOS mobility hub operating system. The solution, built specifically to meet the growing demand for urban EV charging and address unique infrastructure challenges, empowers parking operators and asset owners to leverage FLASH’s entire platform to transform their parking assets into mobility hubs.

“Parking and charging are the anchors of the mobility hub and crucial to a seamless customer journey. However, urban EV charging requires a fundamentally different solution than the suburban or highway model,” says Ben Davee, EVP and general manager of FLASH’s Electric Vehicle Charging Division. “We built our reservable EV charging solution with commuters, multi-family residents and fleet drivers in mind. We are delivering on ease-of-access, reliability and a holistic, integrated solution that addresses the transforming needs of consumers, parking operators and property managers, simultaneously. And it’s a smart solution that will grow as mobility hub demands evolve as connected vehicles go autonomous.”

“In urban parking facilities, a 50 percent success rate on retail transactions simply isn’t acceptable,” saus Neil Golson, chief marketing officer at FLASH. “Our cloud-born operating system is monitored remotely and supported by on-site parking operators that maintain the highest level of operability for our gates, kiosks, cameras, chargers and payment systems.”

FLASH’s offering – which focuses on Level 2 EV charging – supports complex and dynamic pricing capabilities to enable the flexibility parking operators need to manage primary traffic and off-peak hours, that increasingly generate incremental revenue from overnight fleets, weekend transient/one-time chargers, and evening charging from nearby entertainment and hospitality locations. With reservation capabilities at all facilities, the digital solution integrates seamlessly into FLASHOS, allowing consumers to use parking apps, such as ParkWhiz or BestParking, to reserve spaces and chargers with guaranteed availability and functionality.

“The transformation of FLASH from a parking software company to a leader in connected, electrified mobility is accelerating,” states Dan Sharplin, chairman and CEO of FLASH. “Over 15,000 locations across the U.S. already prefer the FLASH platform, so I’m proud that this EV rollout will help our parking operator and asset owner partners get ahead of EV’s major tipping point, which we believe will hit in 2023. In partnership with our operating partners, we’ll transform some of the most valuable, complex urban real estate into connected mobility hubs, the critical infrastructure of our smart cities.”

FLASH’s integrated EV charging solution currently operates in hundreds of spaces across major cities in North America and is expected to scale rapidly across the over 3 million spaces where FLASH’s software is currently installed.