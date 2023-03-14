FirstElement Fuel, Hyundai Motor Testing Real-World Fuel-Cell Truck Operations and Refueling

FirstElement Fuel and Hyundai Motor Co. have partnered to fuel and test Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT fuel-cell trucks in California.

Through the partnership, FirstElement Fuel is leveraging its True Zero network of hydrogen refueling stations to fuel three XCIENT prototypes at full 700 bar pressure. In addition, FirstElement Fuel is deploying its high-capacity mobile refueler, which was developed in a collaboration between FirstElement Fuel, Taylor-Wharton and Nikkiso.

The mobile refueler, which is capable of high-capacity fueling at 125 kg/hr, is being used to support pilot programs for several other fuel-cell vehicle OEMs, as well.

“This program has helped FirstElement understand what we need to do to bring high-volume hydrogen refueling infrastructure for heavy duty fuel cell trucks, and now we are prepared,” says Joel Ewanick, chairman and CEO of FirstElement Fuel. “Our partnership with Hyundai has also given us total confidence that fuel cell technology will eventually meet all the needs of the transport and logistics sector with zero emissions.”

FirstElement Fuel’s drivers are piloting three XCIENT trucks on routes throughout California, covering over 25,000 miles. FirstElement has performed over 120 hydrogen fills for the trucks as part of this program.

Later this year, FirstElement Fuel and Hyundai Motor will launch the world’s largest commercial deployment of Class 8 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks in Oakland, Calif., through the NorCAL ZERO project.