First Student Logs 2 Million Electric Miles

First Student, the largest provider of school transportation in North America, has hit another milestone in its work to advance school bus electrification, officially reaching 2 million miles driven on electric school buses.

“Electrifying our nation’s school bus fleet will help us build healthier futures for children across North America, and we are committed to our mission to transition 30,000 buses to electric by 2035,” says First Student Head of Electrification Kevin L. Matthews. “We look forward to the next million miles.”

At 2 million miles, First Student electric school buses have driven the equivalent of 80 trips around the world. Through its investment in electric buses, First Student has already reduced carbon emissions by over 7.5 million pounds.

First Student says it is delivering 15 to 20 electric buses to school districts across North America every month, and there are 317 EVs on order.

First Student operates a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.