First Shipment of RIZON Electric Trucks Reaches British Columbia

The first shipment of RIZON Class 4-5 electric vehicles has arrived in British Columbia. The shipment is the first since an initial launch into the Canadian market in April 2024. RIZON is Daimler Truck’s newest brand of all-electric vehicles

This shipment includes the first 12 units of a 22-vehicle order, with the remaining units scheduled to arrive in November 2024.

After being upfitted with various bodies — including dry boxes, service bodies and landscape dumps — 19 of the units will be delivered to customers in British Columbia and Quebec. The remaining three units will be used for demonstration purposes. These vehicles will be distributed to locations in British Columbia and Quebec.

Customers include municipalities, rental and leasing providers as well as freight and logistics companies.

“I’m very excited the first order of RIZON trucks is reaching Canada and will soon be on the streets serving customers with zero-emission operations,” says Andreas Deuschle, global head of RIZON Truck. “The market response has been enthusiastic, and we are proud to provide Canada with the very best electric commercial vehicles on the market.”

RIZON is expanding its dealership network by partnering with Globocam, one of Québec’s largest commercial vehicle dealerships. This partnership adds three new locations across Québec and Ontario, complementing the existing six in British Columbia.

RIZON Truck launched in Canada to meet the demand for zero-emission vehicles as the government aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Canadian government has established an incentive program to encourage fleets to electrify, prompting companies and municipalities to explore sustainable fleet options for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency.

These vehicles will qualify for the Canadian government’s Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty-Zero-Vehicles (iMHZEV) program, which has been in effect since 2022. A RIZON truck will qualify for approximately $75,000 at the point of sale under this program. RIZON trucks may qualify for additional provincial incentives up to $75,000 in British Columbia and $100,000 in Quebec.

RIZON will offer four model variants for Canadian customers, the e16L, e16M, e18L and e18M, ranging from 15,995 to 18,850 pounds in gross vehicle weight (GVW). The vehicles can run up to 257 km (for an L size variant with three battery packs) and up to 177 km (for an M size variant with two battery packs) on a single charge. These trucks can be charged by two types of battery charging systems, Level 2 AC charging (J1772) and DC fast charging CCS1-compliant.

RIZON trucks are distributed in Canada exclusively by RIZON Truck Canada, a zero-emission truck distributor. RIZON Truck Canada is based in Surrey, British Columbia, and is a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group.