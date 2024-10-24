Saldivar’s Becomes First Owner-Operator to Use Volvo VNR Electric Truck

Volvo Trucks North America, in collaboration with its dealer TEC Equipment, has achieved a milestone with customer Saldivar’s Trucking becoming the first independent owner-operator in the U.S. to deploy a Volvo VNR Electric truck for drayage operations at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“While large fleets often make headlines for their ambitious investments in battery electric vehicles, nearly half of the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the U.S. are owner-operators running their businesses with just one truck,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“These small operations face unique challenges, from the initial capital investment to securing adequate charging infrastructure,” adds Voorhoeve. “TEC Equipment has been instrumental in supporting owner-operators like Saldivar’s Trucking through the transition to battery electric vehicles. Their dedication to providing comprehensive support and securing necessary funding demonstrates how crucial dealer partners are in turning the vision of owning a battery electric vehicle into a reality for fleets of all sizes.”

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) Rule, which took effect Jan. 1, 2024, places zero-emissions vehicle requirements on fleets of all sizes for new drayage trucks operating at California seaports or intermodal railyards. These requirements present financial challenges for smaller operators, many of whom lack the upfront capital needed to make the transition to electrification.

Saldivar’s Trucking overcame this hurdle by securing $410,000 in funding from CARB’s On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program (VIP), which provides funding to replace older, heavy-duty trucks with zero-emission vehicles. The program is directed exclusively to small fleets with 10 vehicles or less that operate in California and aims to bridge the gap between the regulatory push for clean transportation and the financial realities faced by small business owners.

However, owner-operators often have difficulty taking advantage of available grants because of the impact it can have on their personal income taxes. TEC Equipment worked closely with the South Coast Air Quality Management District to secure the CARB funding and ensure Saldivar’s could successfully deploy the Volvo VNR Electric truck.

Saldivar’s was supported throughout this electromobility transition by TEC Equipment’s La Mirada, Calif., location, a Volvo Trucks certified EV dealership. TEC Equipment is Volvo’s largest West Coast dealership group and played a key role in developing the certified EV dealership program. TEC Equipment has a dedicated fleet support manager and corporate battery EV service manager who assist their sales team with training and handover on all Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Saldivar’s Volvo VNR Electric features a six-battery configuration, with 565 kWh of storage capacity and a 250-kW charging capability. The zero-tailpipe-emission truck can charge to 80% in 90 minutes to provide a range of up to 275 miles — more than enough to meet Saldivar’s operational needs, which include running night shifts at the ports and covering 175-200 miles per day, five days a week.

Representatives from TEC Equipment went over the safety and features of the Volvo VNR Electric truck from the inside out. Saldivar’s received driver training to learn how to maximize the range and benefits of the battery electric truck.

Saldivar’s uses a charging-as-a-service (CaaS) depot owned by Prologis and operated by Performance Team Logistics, a Maersk company. The CaaS model allows Saldivar’s to charge the Volvo VNR Electric during the day, typically plugging in around 3:30 am to have it fully charged and ready for the next shift at 4:30 pm.