First Group of Hybrid Buses Hits the Roads in Phoenix

As the Phoenix Public Transit Department continues working toward its zero-emissions bus fleet goal by 2040, the first group of hybrid buses have passed all tests and are now running on the Arizona city’s roads. The buses use a combination of a hybrid-electric motor and batteries and a biodiesel-fueled engine, meaning they have a higher fuel economy, pollute less, and drive more quietly and efficiently.

“Phoenix is proud to lead the charge toward a greener future where our residents can breathe cleaner air while getting them to their destinations,” says Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “As we aim to be the most sustainable desert city in the world, we are doing our part to cut emissions, adopt the latest technology and encourage residents to make climate-conscious decisions. I’m excited to see our brand-new buses hit the road to serve Phoenicians.”

The New Flyer Xcelsior hybrid-electric bus can accommodate 35 passengers (53 with maximum standing capacity), has three wheelchair areas and has a driving range of more than 500 miles. ​

“We do our best to serve our riders with a reliable public transit service to get them where they need to go,” says Public Transit Director Jesús Sapien. “And providing cleaner energy buses to our existing fleet is yet another way we are adding to that service.”

Currently, Phoenix Public Transit has a fleet of 500 heavy-duty buses that run on alternative fuels, includ​ing natural gas and biodiesel. In August 2022, the Federal Transit Administration awarded Phoenix Public Transit a grant​ for low- and no-emissions buses and supporting infrastructure. The grant is being used to replace aging buses with battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, install new infrastructure, and assist in workforce development to maintain newer bus fleets.

