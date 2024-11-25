First FedEx Service Provider Outside California Deploys Workhorse W56 Step Van

Workhorse Group Inc. has delivered its W56 electric step van to NorthStar Courier, a FedEx Ground contract service provider based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The sale was facilitated by Workhorse certified dealer Ziegler Truck Group.

This milestone marks the first deployment of the Workhorse W56 by a FedEx Ground service provider outside of California. NorthStar Courier’s W56 is currently in service, efficiently handling parcel pickup and delivery routes throughout Minneapolis.

Minnesota is emerging as a leader in commercial EV adoption, supported by state grants aimed at accelerating fleet electrification and replacing older diesel vehicles with zero-tailpipe-emissions solutions. The W56, engineered for last-mile delivery, offers a sustainable alternative for service providers and businesses seeking to reduce their environmental footprint and operating costs.

“We are excited to see NorthStar Courier leading the charge in Minnesota by putting the W56 into service,” says Kelly Kiger, vice president of sales at Workhorse. “Expanding adoption of electric vehicles in key states like Minnesota is vital to accelerating the transition to zero-emission transportation across the country. NorthStar Courier is setting an example for FedEx service providers and businesses nationwide looking to improve efficiency while reducing their environmental impact.”

The W56, manufactured at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana, combines reliability, extended range and ample cargo capacity, making it suitable for parcel delivery operations. Now available in both standard- and extended-wheelbase configurations, the W56 offers pre-configured upfit options tailored for parcel delivery, providing flexibility to meet the diverse needs of fleet operators.