First bp pulse EV Charging Gigahub in US Opens at Houston Headquarters

The oil company bp plans to celebrate the opening of its new electric vehicle charging site at its bp America headquarters in Houston, Texas, expanding its network of EV chargers in the U.S. The new bp pulse station is the first bp pulse-branded Gigahub in the U.S. and will be open to the public April 2.

“As we expand our global footprint, I am thrilled to unveil our first EV charging Gigahub in the U.S.,” says Emma Delaney, bp’s executive vice president for Customers & Products. “With leading fast-charging positions already in key markets in the UK, China and Germany, we’re learning about customer charging preferences on the go.”

The Gigahub will offer 24 high-speed EV charge points with Tritium 150-kW DC fast chargers. These chargers will be integrated with the bp pulse app, allowing users to locate the site, access real-time charging availability and connect to WiFi.

“We’re excited to bring bp pulse to America’s energy corridor and expand our presence in the U.S. public EV-charging market,” says Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. “This project will bring fast, reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it, helping support faster electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming new and existing EV drivers to our growing network.”

bp pulse aims to continue deploying charging points at high-demand locations, such as airports, major metropolitan areas and bp-owned properties across the U.S. The firm has also been awarded grant funds through programs including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) and California Energy Commission (CEC) to provide charging infrastructure at sites in California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

In February 2023, bp announced plans to invest $1 billion in America’s EV charging infrastructure by 2030, with $500 million invested in by the end of 2025. bp pulse also shared commitments to deliver 3,000 charge points by 2025.

EV charging is one of bp’s five strategic transition growth engines in which the company expects to significantly grow investment through this decade. The other transition growth engines are bioenergy, hydrogen, convenience, and renewables and power.

Today bp has 29,000 EV charge points worldwide and aims for more than 100,000 globally by 2030 — around 90% rapid or ultra-fast.