Fermata Energy Integrates V2X Platform, BorgWarner Bidirectional Chargers

Fermata Energy, a provider of intelligent bidirectional technology solutions, has integrated its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services platform with bidirectional electric vehicle chargers manufactured by BorgWarner Inc. Together, the companies are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs.

The integration of Fermata Energy’s software with BorgWarner’s hardware includes both of their UL-certified 60 kW and 125 kW chargers. The announcement is a major step toward accelerating the availability of intelligent bidirectional technology for a much broader range of medium- and heavy-duty transportation uses. It also paves the way for broad use in the North American market by enabling Fermata Energy’s platform to optimize V2X bidirectional charging commands with a Combined Charging System (CCS) communication protocol.

Fermata Energy is actively working with various automotive OEMs to embed bidirectional charging capabilities, showcasing its technological prowess and dedication to innovation in the bidirectional charging market. For example, in November, Fermata Energy announced a strategic research project with Toyota Motor North America and San Diego Gas & Electric Company. In 2022, Nissan approved Fermata Energy’s FE-15 bidirectional charger as the first-ever bidirectional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF in the U.S. without impacting the vehicle’s battery warranty.

“As two early market leaders in the V2X bidirectional charging space, we’re thrilled to partner with BorgWarner,” says Tony Posawatz, CEO of Fermata Energy. “The integration of our technologies not only broadens economic EV accessibility, but it reinforces our commitment to accelerate a renewable energy ecosystem.”

“BorgWarner is once again proud to partner with Fermata Energy, supplying our bidirectional EV chargers to this exciting project,” says Isabelle McKenzie, vice president of BorgWarner and president and general manager, Morse Systems. “Developing clean energy innovations like V2X technology is key to building a sustainable and climate-resilient future.”