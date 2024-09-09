FedEx Orders 15 Electric Step Vans from Workhorse Group

FedEx has issued a purchase order for 15 of Workhorse Group’s W56 step vans to be delivered in 2024. This order follows a successful demonstration in which the Workhorse W56 step van met FedEx operation duty cycle requirements.

The addition of these 15 step vans will support the FedEx goal to achieve carbon-neutral global operations by 2040 — underscoring the company’s phased approach to replacing older vehicle technologies with new, zero tailpipe-emission solutions.

During real-world delivery route testing, the W56 achieved 31 MPGe (miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent). Compared with the national average fuel economy of 7 MPG for delivery trucks, this demonstrates significantly lower energy consumption per mile. Based on an average of 31,875 miles driven per vehicle per year, the purchase enables the avoidance of an estimated 607 metric tons of tailpipe emissions annually.

“FedEx is cultivating a strong roster of electric vehicle models that can meet the demands of our network,” says Pat Donlon, vice president, Global Vehicles, FedEx. “In joining our fleet, the electric Workhorse W56 will be part of our story as we aim to transition our global parcel pick-up and delivery fleet to all zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040.”

“We are thrilled to be selected by FedEx and support their sustainability goals,” adds Rick Dauch, Workhorse CEO. “This milestone demonstrates our highly efficient and high-quality EV chassis and body along with our excellent engineering, field support, upfit and operational capabilities. Our ability to build complete vehicles differentiates us from our competitors and enables us to quickly fulfill orders. We look forward to working with FedEx as they transition to electric last-mile delivery vehicles.”

The Workhorse W56 step van is engineered to meet the demanding needs of commercial last-mile delivery operations. With its efficient e-axle electric drivetrain and extended range aided by highly efficient regenerative braking, the W56 delivers efficiency, lower operational costs and a reduced environmental footprint.