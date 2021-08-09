FedEx Ground Operators Place Electric Vehicles Order

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, and NextGen Acquisition Corp. have signed agreements with FedEx Ground operators to deliver 120 zero-emission electric trucks across 35 different FedEx Ground operators based in California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Texas.

Delivery of these vehicles is expected to occur in Q4 2021 and 2022. Discussions regarding additional vehicle deliveries in 2022 and 2023 to these customers, as well as additional FedEx Ground operators in these and other states, are ongoing.

“Working with FedEx Ground operators, who operate every day within FedEx’s global delivery and logistics network, both validates our business model and our innovative, cost-efficient, zero emission and operationally ready products, which are tailored for commercial fleets focusing on last-mile delivery,” says Dakota Semler, Xos’ co-founder and CEO. “We are pleased to support the electrification of FedEx’s medium duty pickup-and-delivery fleet across several U.S. states as FedEx continues to advance sustainability efforts and work toward achieving carbon emissions goals across its global business. We are thrilled with our current FedEx Ground relationships and look forward to expanding them further among the 4,000 FedEx Ground operators who support the FedEx network.”

“We are delighted to provide our FedEx Ground customers with our best-in-class electric trucks,” explains Gio Sordoni, Xos’ co-founder and COO. “We look forward to continuing to support them in meeting their site infrastructure and charging needs at vehicle depots in addition to offering Fleet-as-a-Service and financing alternatives to streamline their purchasing, maintenance, and operating experience.”