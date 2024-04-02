EVPassport Will Provide Charging Stations for Associa’s Communities

Electric vehicle charging network EPassport and community management services supplier Associa have partnered to provide next-generation EV charging stations at Associa-managed communities throughout the U.S. Under the agreement, Associa will implement EVPassport’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform across its national portfolio of managed communities, delivering a reliable, frictionless charging experience to over five million residents.

“Both EVPassport and Associa aim to provide innovative turnkey solutions that make people’s lives easier and encourage sustainable living,” says Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and CEO of EVPassport. “Our partnership with Associa helps close the demand gap for reliable EV charging and reaffirms our commitment to continued innovation — specifically in the areas of customer service and engagement. This is an exciting opportunity for EVPassport as we move into our next phase of growth and build the most reliable and easy-to-use charging network.”

With the new partnership, Associa-managed communities will have access to EVPassport’s hardware, cloud-based software and connected infrastructure technology through the IaaS platform. Demand for reliable, easy-to-use EV charging has surged in recent years amid record-setting EV sales. With EVPassport, Associa-managed communities and their residents benefit from an end-to-end solution that prioritizes the customer experience through high reliability and a frictionless, app-less charging experience.

“Investing in EV charging is becoming a necessity for communities that are committed to upholding their property values, increasing their marketability and perpetuating sustainability,” says Jason Salmonson, senior vice president, Integrated Services at Associa. “We proudly welcome EVPassport to our roster of world-class partners, furthering our commitment to bringing industry-leading technology solutions to our communities. We selected the EVPassport IaaS platform for its ability to provide an easy-to-use charging experience for our communities while delivering great economic value that helps advance community engagement while aligning with our ESG initiatives.”

EVPassport provides an end-to-end EV charging solution for managed communities and properties that helps increase occupancy, strengthen tenant satisfaction and retention, and improve charging equity. The company uses a business model that allows for charging infrastructure to be installed under an IaaS model that provides the lowest cost of entry and a lucrative revenue share model to deliver managed communities with the fastest ROI.

Since EVPassport’s inception in 2020, the company has scaled its network to 35 states, Canada and Mexico. It has deployed thousands of chargers while delivering 99.97% uptime. This news comes on the heels of EVPassport raising $200 million to support the rapid growth of its IaaS platform.