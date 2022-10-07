EVPassport, Cennox’s Connect EV Charging Technology

EVPassport Inc. and Cennox have launched a strategic partnership that will significantly enhance EVPassport’s market reach while serving Cennox’s overall commitment to implement and respond to the growth in electrical car charging demand.

The two companies are utilizing EVPassport’s hardware, cloud-based software and connected infrastructure technology, together with the technical deployment from Cennox’s nationwide infrastructure, field technicians and local help desk for the U.S. market.

“We are excited about the remarkable synergy of this venture. EVPassport and Cennox share a tech-first, entrepreneurial and forward-thinking mentality,” comments EVPassport’s co-founder and president, Hooman Shahidi. “We are building for the future and believe that this strategic partnership will be key to remaining agile and supporting our ongoing growth and business objectives.”

“The incredible pace of change in the electric vehicle industry has been matched by the need for the technology and infrastructure to support it,” says Nick Cockett, group COO at Cennox. “As a nationwide technology installation and maintenance company, Cennox is well placed to support the industry, plugging consumers into a greener future. Our partnership with EV Passport is the perfect union of technology, deployment and ongoing support.”