Evolectric Partners with Geotab to Assist Fleet Electrification

Evolectric has formed a strategic partnership with Geotab, a provider of connected transportation solutions. This collaboration combines Evolectric’s proprietary software and advanced predictive analytics with a decentralized installation process. Leveraging Geotab’s data insights, Evolectric provides fleet owners with the tools to optimize performance and sustainability, while streamlining the transition to electric fleets.

The integration of Evolectric’s CircularEV Solutions with Geotab’s AI-driven platform combines Evolectric’s expertise in battery monitoring and vehicle data with data analytics and actionable insights from the MyGeotab platform, supplying fleet owners with access to CircularEV data. This partnership provides fleet operators with a unified solution for informed decision-making and effective connectivity across various fleet sizes.

“Sustainability is core to our purpose, and we firmly believe that our greatest impact is empowering customers with data-driven solutions to accelerate their carbon reduction objectives,” says Scott Sutarik, vice president, Enterprise Solutions of Geotab. “We recognize that such an ambitious goal is a team effort, so we are happy to partner with companies like Evolectric to provide solutions that help customers efficiently manage electric fleets.”

“With Geotab as our partner, we can offer a comprehensive suite of insights and analytics to our fleet owner customers, helping them to understand the benefits of our vehicle products and achieve cost savings,” adds Bill Beverley, co-founder and chief technology officer of Evolectric.