EvoCharge, AmpUp Work Together on EV Charging, Software Infrastructure

EvoCharge, an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions company, has entered into a preferred network partnership with AmpUp to provide simple, convenient charging options for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, charging station owners and fleet managers.

AmpUp’s software allows individuals, organizations and fleet operators to efficiently monitor and manage their EV charging infrastructure to simplify charging schedules and optimize energy consumption. EvoCharge and AmpUp’s preconfigured charging stations provide customers with a turn-key solution, valuable up-time and a cost-effective charging station setup. This combined solution provides users with real-time analytics, monthly reporting, user management and payment controls.

EvoCharge Level 2 charging stations with AmpUp software are available through EvoCharge and reputable electrical distributors nationwide. The solution is also certified for various utility and state rebate programs.

“The AmpUp partnership offers a unique opportunity for stocking and distribution of commercial units preconfigured and tested to run on the AmpUp network,” says Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge and its 102-year-old parent company, Phillips and Temro. “We are delighted to further deliver on our go-to-market strategy with AmpUp.”

“AmpUp is thrilled to be a preferred software choice for EvoCharge charging stations. The partnership directly contributes to our goal of putting reliable and simple charging solutions in the hands of new station owners across North America,” states Tom Sun, CEO & co-founder of AmpUp.