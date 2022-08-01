EVmatch, Wallbox Integrate EV Charging Solutions to Increase Accessibility

EVmatch, an electric vehicle (EV) sharing software and technology provider, and EV charging and energy management solutions provider Wallbox are increasing charging accessibility and choice for EV drivers by allowing customers on the EVmatch platform to search for and charge at Wallbox chargers throughout the U.S. through an OCPP integration.

“We started EVmatch to address a major barrier to EV adoption, the lack of reliable and convenient charging options for renters and apartment dwellers,” says Heather Hochrein, founder and CEO of EVmatch. “Our Wallbox partnership will further amplify our efforts to make charging reliable and accessible to all by combining our flexible sharing software with open-source technologies that will serve our industry at this critical moment.”

“At Wallbox, we’re focused on leading innovation within the EV charging and energy management space,” comments Douglas Alfaro, general manager at Wallbox North America. “Our EVmatch partnership will allow more charging hosts and drivers to have access to our Pulsar Plus Level 2 charger across homes, apartments, offices and more.”

EVmatch operates a nationwide peer-to-peer EV charging network, enabling individuals, business owners and commercial properties to rent out private charging stations, earning money and supporting their communities.