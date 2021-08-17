Evie Networks to Install Tritium Fast Chargers Across Australia

Tritium, a developer and manufacturer of DC fast chargers for electric vehicles (EV), has signed a deal with Evie Networks to install more than 300 of Tritium’s new RTM 50kW fast chargers across Australia.

The Tritium RTM fast chargers are expected to be deployed over the next two years at 158 different destinations, with two chargers available at each site. At 50 kW, the chargers can add up to 31 miles of range to an EV in 10 minutes.

“It’s fantastic to see this scale of charging infrastructure being deployed in Australia. It will help reduce range anxiety and encourage EV uptake, which is lagging behind other developed countries,” says Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re very pleased to see federal government support for the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. While the e-mobility industry does not require subsidies to support the transition from petrol cars to EVs, it benefits greatly from governments indicating their support for the change via policy statements, which enables public confidence when buying a new car.”

Evie Networks, an Australian fast charging network, was recently awarded funds from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s Future Fuels Fund. Evie Networks was announced as the top funding recipient and the only company to win financing in all eight of Australia’s states and territories. The new chargers will be partly funded by this award.

“This is a huge vote of confidence for the team,” explains Evie Networks CEO Chris Mills. “This expansion across all of Australia’s capital cities will accelerate access to quality fast EV charging for more Australians. Our sites will be prepared for the future with this advanced and upgradeable technology from Tritium.”