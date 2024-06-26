EVgo, Regency Centers Open Fast-Charging Station

EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles, and Regency Centers Corporation have opened a new fast-charging station at Blakeney Town Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This station is located at 9870 Rea Road in Charlotte near the city’s major roadways, including Interstate 485, with multiple shopping and dining options for EV drivers, along with other amenities.

The latest station opening builds upon the partnership between EVgo and Regency, which first began in 2020. To date, the companies have opened more than 120 public fast-charging stalls at about 40 Regency properties across 10 states, with additional stations in Maryland, Massachusetts and Texas slated to open within the next year. All new stations opened under the partnership are expected to feature at least one high-power 350-kW fast charger capable of simultaneously charging two vehicles.

“As EVgo continues to deploy fast-charging infrastructure across the country, partners like Regency Centers play a vital role in our ability to provide charging options in convenient locations with a variety of amenities,” says Marcy Bauer, senior vice president of Deployment at EVgo. “The opening of our latest station in Charlotte is yet another success story in our long-standing relationship with Regency, and we look forward to building additional charging stations through the partnership over the coming years.”

The new station was built with funding support from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and as part of EVgo’s collaboration with General Motors. With the addition of this station in Charlotte, EVgo and Regency have now opened a total of seven sites across major metropolitan areas in North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh.

“Our retail communities bring people together to shop, dine and gather, making public charging stations a nice amenity for EV drivers visiting our properties,” says Mark Peternell, vice president of Sustainability at Regency. “By growing our partnership and providing increased access to reliable and convenient public fast-charging options from networks like EVgo, we can support the widespread adoption of EVs in the U.S. as well as our sustainability goals.”