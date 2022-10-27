EVgo to Charge MHX Class 8 Electric Truck Fleet

EVgo Inc. has partnered with MHX LLC, a full-service logistics operator in California, to support MHX’s first-ever fleet electrification project.

The collaboration will begin with the deployment of EVgo fast-charging infrastructure at MHX’s location in Fontana, Calif., which will be backed by 24/7 customer support as well as fleet charging and management capabilities through EVgo Optima and EVgold solutions. The project will feature high-power 350 kW fast chargers, capable of serving six vehicles simultaneously.

MHX has a fleet of 60+ flatbed trucks, which complement their strategically placed facilities throughout California, and will soon add 10 new Kenworth T680E Class 8 electric heavy-duty trucks. The new fleet of electric trucks will charge at the company’s Fontana location, supporting its local clients in addition to operations at their Carson, Calif. facility offering Port Services out of the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach, where they handle local dray for break bulk commodities along with devanning and heavy weight corridor access for container movements.

This project is partially funded by the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (Energiize) grant program and the South Coast Air Quality Management District-Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (SCAQMD-MSRC) grant program.

“As we explored bringing electric trucks into our fleet, we knew how important charging was to make that conversion a reality, and that an experienced partner was needed to help us navigate both the short- and long-term considerations to ensure a successful transition,” says Alex Nicholas, VP of operations at MHX. “Our collaboration with EVgo goes beyond access to charging stations but rather a full suite of technology solutions and tools to empower MHX to streamline our transition to an electrified fleet.”

EVgo Optima, a smart cloud-based fleet charging software, is designed to allow fleet partners like MHX to effectively manage time of use (TOU) rates to mitigate peak demand charges while simultaneously ensuring their vehicles are sufficiently charged and operational when needed. Through EVgold, MHX can also take advantage of EVgo’s premiere operations and maintenance service offering, featuring a service level agreement-based uptime guarantee, ongoing monitoring, and 24/7 customer support.

“Fleet electrification is a complex undertaking, especially for Class 8 trucks, and EVgo has pioneered value-adding technologies like EVgo Optima to help fleet partners make the switch to save money and the environment,” states Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo. “We look forward to powering MHX’s first foray into clean transportation and demonstrating why our combination of charging solutions make EVgo a partner-of-choice for fleets across the country.”