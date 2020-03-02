EVgo Opens 800th Fast-Charging Location

EVgo, a company that specializes in building fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), says it has opened its 800th fast charging location.

The new four 150 kW EVgo fast charger station is located at a Sheetz convenience store in Chantilly, Va., and was built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative. All 800 EVgo fast-charging locations are open today, with dozens more in construction and under development and many more to come as EVgo continues to expand.

The company’s network growth news accompanies the release of EVgo’s 2019 year-in-review highlights, which includes industry milestones such as EVgo becoming the first public EV fast-charging network in the U.S. to be powered by 100% renewable energy and the first EV charging network to offer integrated Tesla connectors on its owned and operated fast chargers.

“With the opening of our 800th fast charging location, EVgo is continuing to make it easier for Americans to go electric,” says Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo.

“Today, with over 100 million people living within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo fast charger, EVgo and its customers and partners are helping to clean up the air and tackle climate change,” she adds.

EVgo opened 75 fast-charging locations across the country in 2019, or the equivalent of more than one station opening per week. Nationwide, EVgo serves more than 200,000 customers who drive a broad array of fast charge-capable EVs. EVgo, in partnership with ChargePoint, also implemented the nation’s largest public roaming EV charging integration in 2019, enabling access to more than 30,000 public chargers on both networks with a single app and no roaming fees.

In California, where more than half of the EVs in the U.S. are currently located, EVgo’s network of fast chargers grew by 40% in 2019. EVgo manages more than 300 fast-charging locations and 750 fast chargers across the state, connecting more than 80% of Californians to an EVgo fast charger within a 15-minute drive.

EVgo is also partnering with government agencies at the federal, state and local levels to spur EV adoption and promote transportation electrification, working closely with the U.S. Department of Energy, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission and the Washington Department of Transportation.

LS Power‘s January 2020 acquisition of EVgo further enables the company to accelerate growth in charging stations across the country.

Photo: EVgo announces the opening of 800th EVgo fast-charging location