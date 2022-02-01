EVgo, Meijer Power Up Public EV Charging Stations in the Midwest

EVgo Inc. and Meijer have opened the first EVgo public fast charging station at Meijer stores. EVgo’s latest stations with Meijer are part of EVgo and the retailer’s previously announced partnership, and are capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging.

“Our partnership with EVgo provides another way for us to serve our community and further our commitment to sustainability,” says Erik Petrovskis, Meijer’s director of environmental compliance and sustainability. “The EV charging stations provide a convenience to our customers and community, and we are excited to be a part of the transition to electric vehicles.”

EVgo and Meijer’s first sites under the partnership are in key Midwestern cities across Michigan and Ohio. The stations will add to the over 800 fast charging locations in EVgo’s network and build on its growing base of over 310,000 customer accounts.

“EVgo has long been committed to working with first class partners to provide our customers with a first-class charging experience,” states Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Between our shared dedication to protecting the planet and putting customers first, EVgo and Meijer are a natural fit. We look forward to building on our recent efforts around the Midwest to keep adding more EVgo stations to Meijer supercenter locations.”