EVgo, Meijer Expand Partnership, Plan to Add Up to 480 Fast-Charging Stalls

EVgo Inc., a public fast charging network for electric vehicles, has expanded its partnership with Midwest grocery retailer Meijer to bring more public fast-charging infrastructure to Meijer store locations throughout its six-state footprint. As part of this expanded relationship, EVgo plans to deploy up to 480 new public fast-charging stalls at Meijer properties across Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

To date, EVgo has opened 24 public fast-charging stalls at six Meijer stores in Michigan and Ohio. As part of the expanded partnership, the company expects to open 30 new stations at Meijer stores by the end of 2026, and 30 more stations by the end of 2027.

“Fast charging should be an effortless part of drivers’ daily routines, and nothing is more routine than a trip to the grocery store,” says Dennis Kish, EVgo president. “EV adoption is growing in the Midwest, and by adding hundreds of new fast-charging stalls with the region’s leading supercenter, EVgo’s partnership with Meijer shows our companies’ shared commitment to delivering an elevated charging experience for EV drivers living or traveling throughout the Midwest.”

Meijer currently offers EV charging options at more than 35% of its store locations. In addition to EV charging, the firm is committed to reducing its carbon footprint across its core business functions with various initiatives focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. In September 2024, Meijer announced it surpassed its goal of reducing its carbon emissions by 50% one year ahead of schedule.

“Access to electric vehicle charging is an essential pillar of our broader sustainability goals, and we’re proud to partner with EVgo as part of our ongoing environmental stewardship efforts,” adds Erik Petrovskis, director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. “As we continue to connect more customers with these charging resources, we are able to make notable progress toward minimizing our shared emissions and ensuring a more sustainable future for all.”

This expanded partnership is expected to be supported in part by the recent conditional commitment EVgo received for a loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion from the Department of Energy Loan Programs Office if the financing is approved.