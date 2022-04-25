EVgo Increases Number of Public EV Fast Chargers in Maryland

EVgo Inc. has opened a new EVgo public fast-charging station located at Valley Park Commons in Hagerstown, Md. The new EV charging station, located at 1580 Wesel Boulevard, boasts four charging stalls equipped with two 100 kW fast chargers and two 350 kW fast chargers capable of simultaneous charging.

The EVgo network boosts more than 850 public fast charging locations and serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states, including over 100 EVgo charging stalls across the state of Maryland. Hosted by Mosaic Realty Partners, Valley Park Commons is a regional shopping center located within Hagerstown’s primary retail node.

“EV charging and retail shopping go together like peanut butter and jelly, and we know Maryland EV drivers are going to love the combination of new EVgo stations at Valley Park Commons in Hagerstown,” says Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer of EVgo. “With great partners like Mosaic Realty, Nissan, and the State of Maryland, EVgo continues to expand our network to enable more drivers to go electric, including right here at this regional shopping hotspot.”

“The electric vehicle charging station in Hagerstown, which will charge four vehicles at a time, is a particular point of pride for us because it is the first to be completed and operating as part of our Electric Corridors Grant Program in Maryland,” comments Dr. Suzanne Dorsey, assistant secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “Our partnership with EVgo has resulted in this station and four other stations – in Oxon Hill, Silver Spring, Towson, and Halethorpe – will be similar to this one.”