EVgo, General Motors Will Deploy 400 Fast-Charging Stalls at Flagship Stations

After years of collaborating to increase public charging access, EVgo Inc. and General Motors (GM) are expanding upon their work together and deploying 400 fast-charging stalls at flagship destinations in major U.S. metropolitan areas.

With features such as 350-kW fast chargers, lighting, canopies, pull-through stations and security cameras, the flagship stations will help address the growing demand for convenient, reliable and customer-centric charging solutions.

Most flagship stations are expected to feature up to 20 stalls, with select locations providing higher stall counts. Flagships will be deployed coast to coast, including metropolitan areas in states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas. Co-branded by EVgo and GM Energy, the flagship stations will be located near a diverse set of amenities including shopping, dining, coffee shops and other services drivers can use while they charge.

“The future of EV charging is larger stall count locations, high-power charging, and designing around features that customers love — such as pull-through access, canopies and convenient amenities,” says Dennis Kish, president of EVgo. “Through this next evolution of EVgo and GM’s esteemed collaboration, the future of EV charging is here. In order to be the charging provider of choice, we need to lead on customer satisfaction, and we will continue to innovate to deliver a charging experience that is convenient, comfortable and dependable for current and future EV drivers.”

The first flagship location is expected to open in 2025. The new stations will frequently leverage EVgo’s prefabrication approach to expedite construction timelines and offer modularity to ease future expansion.

“Ensuring that our customers have seamless access to convenient and reliable charging is imperative, and this effort will take it to the next level,” says Wade Sheffer, GM Energy vice president. “Through our collaborations with industry leaders like EVgo, we continue to innovate and expand customer-centric charging solutions that will meet the evolving needs of EV drivers across the country.”

EVgo and GM continue to collaborate on their ongoing metropolitan charging footprint buildout. The companies plan to build a total of 2,850 DC fast-charging stalls, with funding reallocated to deliver charging for EV drivers at flagship locations. The companies celebrated the opening of their 1,000th fast-charging stall in August 2023 and expect to install their 2,000th stall by the end of 2024.