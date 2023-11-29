EVgo Extends EV Fast-Charging Station Partnership with Meijer

EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles, will install new fast-charging stations in the Midwest in an expanded partnership with Meijer, a regional grocery retailer.

The new EVgo stations will be built in Ohio and feature up to six stalls at select Meijer locations, equipped with high-power 350 kW chargers so EV drivers can quickly charge and get back on the road.

This extended partnership builds upon EVgo and Meijer’s existing relationship and will help increase access to public charging for current and future EV drivers in the Midwest. To date, EVgo has deployed 24 charging stalls at six Meijer locations across Michigan and Ohio, including key metropolitan markets such as Detroit, Cincinnati and Columbus.

“EVgo has always operated with a customer-centric focus, and we have a long history of building infrastructure in convenient locations where the charging experience can be integrated into our drivers’ daily lives,” says Dennis Kish, chief operating officer at EVgo. “Grocery stores are a prime location for drivers to plug in to fill their cars and carts at the same time. By partnering with Meijer, we can help EV drivers across the Midwest take advantage of convenient public charging while they take care of their shopping list.”

“Meijer cares about the communities we serve and enabling electric vehicle charging in our communities aligns with our commitment to reduce carbon emissions,” says Erik Petrovskis, director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Meijer.

With more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin, Meijer is not only a leading retailer in the Midwest, but also a leader in sustainability. The company has offered EV charging at select stores and on its corporate campus since 2010. EVgo provides over 950 fast-charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders and other organizations.