EVgo eXtend Project Deploys EV Fast-Charging Stalls at Pilot and Flying J Sites

EVgo Inc. has started the first major EVgo eXtend project, which will deploy 2,000 charging stalls at Pilot and Flying J locations across the country in collaboration with General Motors (GM) and Pilot Co. EVgo will install, operate and maintain the network of 350 kW charging stalls for Pilot and GM at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states.

“EVgo, GM and Pilot Co. share a commitment to building an electric charging network that increases access and helps accelerate the shift to electrification for all. The eXtend offering leverages our technological expertise and experience deploying and operating chargers for customers across the country, including critical corridors for road trips,” says Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “This particular EVgo eXtend rollout demonstrates the versatile pathways we offer collaborators to achieve their electrification goals and expand charging options for EVgo drivers.”

Through EVgo eXtend, EVgo provides the hardware, design and construction of charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions, while its customers purchase and retain ownership of the charging assets. EVgo eXtend allows EVgo to leverage its core competencies to expand its network footprint to places where EV adoption is still emerging by working with third-party owners.

The technology solutions provided to EVgo eXtend customers build on the company’s complex charging infrastructure solutions, including ongoing work at the EVgo Innovation Lab in El Segundo, as well as a suite of software solutions to enable reliable uptime and a first-class customer experience. Existing customers with EVgo accounts will also be able to access eXtend chargers through the EVgo app, among other options.

“GM is committed to creating an all-electric future for all. This collaboration with Pilot Company and EVgo will help make that future a reality by significantly expanding access to highway charging from coast-to-coast in the U.S.,” says Alex Keros, GM’s director of charging infrastructure development. “The corridor-focused project also complements our existing work with EVgo, including our efforts to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in U.S. cities and suburbs by the end of 2025.”

“Pilot Company strives to bring the best experience and offerings to the more than a million guests we serve every day,” comments John Tully, Pilot Company’s VP of strategy and business development. “This new coast-to-coast network of fast chargers will give the nation’s growing number of EV drivers the confidence they need when looking at long-distance travel by eliminating range anxiety and delivering the best amenities while they wait.”