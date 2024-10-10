EVgo, Delta Electronics to Co-Develop Electric Vehicle Charging Architecture

EVgo Inc., a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has entered into a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with longtime technology partner Delta Electronics Inc. to jointly develop next-generation EV charging architecture.

Under the agreement, EVgo and Delta will expand their collaboration to develop fast chargers that will center on the customer experience. This will include several design features ranging from advanced software, all-in-one power electronics, contactless payment interface, ultra-high-power 400-kW dispensers, and extended cable length that allows for more maneuverability to easily reach any charge port location on all EV models.

“EVgo is committed to delivering a superior experience for our customers, and we continue to advance long-term solutions to maximize convenience and improve reliability,” says Dennis Kish, the company’s president. “As the next step in our evolution, EVgo will leverage our learnings and experience from working with over one million customers across the U.S. to develop this next-generation charging architecture in collaboration with Delta Electronics with the goal of increasing consumer confidence in public EV infrastructure and supporting broader adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.”

“Delta looks forward to collaborating further with EVgo as we pioneer the future of EV charging infrastructure by redefining the customer experience, enhancing charger reliability and advancing energy conservation,” adds Austin Tseng, president of Delta Electronics (Americas). “Delta’s core competencies in high-efficiency power electronics and system integration will be key to this endeavor.”

The new charging architecture will also include key features to enhance energy efficiency and power distribution across sites by taking EVgo’s dynamic power sharing to the next level. Designed to align with battery advancements in coming years, EVgo’s charging technology will allow dynamic power sharing across as many as six charging stalls at a time. This extended power sharing ability enables EVgo to implement a variety of station configurations to suit a specific site’s needs.

EVgo expects to complete final design and interoperability testing in its Innovation Lab and deploy these new chargers by the second half of 2026. The company will also enhance its charger firmware and software capabilities to enable more detailed error codes and a more flexible interface to improve maintenance, reset times and the overall customer experience.

This co-development effort is happening in tandem with the ReNew program, focused on creating a holistically better customer experience for EV drivers. Through ReNew, EVgo recently launched new diagnostic tools and capabilities to bolster reliability, continues to streamline the payment process with enhancements to Autocharge+, and is proactively addressing legacy equipment on its network while it invests in developing the charging infrastructure to come.