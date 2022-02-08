Subaru Chooses EVgo as Preferred EV Charging Partner

EVgo Inc. has been selected as the preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging partner of Subaru of America Inc. This news comes on the heels of Subaru unveiling its first ever zero-emissions vehicle, the all-new 2023 Solterra EV SUV, in November. Subaru drivers will have access to all the benefits of EVgo’s network.

With EVgo’s network powered by 100% renewable electricity, Subaru drivers can enjoy a zero-emission driving experience, as well as the convenience of charging at more than 800 public fast-charging locations and over 1,200 L2 charging stalls spanning 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states. In addition, drivers can access more than 46,000 L2 and DC fast charge public chargers through EVgo’s roaming partners across the country. EVgo is currently planning to have approximately 16,000 charging stalls deployed by 2027.

All Subaru EVgo account holders can also count on the 24/7 customer support of the EVgo Charging Crew for assistance. All Subaru drivers will have access to EVgo’s mobile app for finding fast chargers, initiating and monitoring charging sessions, and earning and tracking EVgo Rewards points towards free charging credits.

The 2023 Subaru Solterra is the automaker’s first all-electric SUV and its first battery-electric vehicle to be released globally. Slated to begin sales in mid-2022, the new Solterra features standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, active safety technology and estimated range of over 220 miles.

“Subaru and EVgo share a commitment to performance, reliability, and being good stewards of the environment, which is why we’re excited to partner up to deliver convenient charging for Solterra drivers,” says David Sullivan, product marketing launch manager at Subaru. “We know that access to convenient and affordable charging is key to accelerating EV adoption, and the Subaru EVgo partnership will deliver just that for our first fully electric drivers.”

“EVgo has a long history of working with automakers leading the charge on EVs, and we are delighted to partner with Subaru to make sure Solterra drivers have convenient and reliable charging options,” states Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “We are looking forward to welcoming Subaru drivers to the EVgo network and supporting Subaru drivers on their urban and outdoor adventures.”