EVgo Autocharge+ Streamlines EV Charging Across U.S. Locations

EVgo Inc. has launched Autocharge+ to enable streamlined charging for electric vehicle (EV) drivers across the country. With Autocharge+, which is available at all EVgo DC fast charging locations, drivers with compatible EVs are able to start a charging session in seconds by simply plugging in – eliminating the need to swipe a credit card, tap an EVgo Program Card (RFID) or open an app to initiate a session.

“EVgo believes every step of the charging experience must be convenient and easy, including locating and reserving a charger, finding nearby shopping and experiences, and now with Autocharge+, seamlessly initiating a charging session,” says Ivo Steklac, chief technology officer at EVgo. “The modern digital technology we’ve built is making charging an EV even simpler than fueling up at a gas station. Autocharge+ is game-changing just like mobile wallets and same-day delivery have become, once again demonstrating EVgo’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge charging services for EV drivers.”

The launch makes the convenience of Autocharge+, previously deployed for EVgo’s fleet customers, now available to all drivers with a compatible CCS EV. Many CCS EV models are Autocharge+ compatible, including the Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia Niro Electric, Kia EV8, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Polestar 2, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4x and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Autocharge+ is available exclusively to EVgo customers.