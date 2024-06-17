EvGateway Introduces Solution to Optimize EV Fleet Management

EvGateway has launched a cutting-edge fleet solution designed to enhance the management of electric vehicle fleets. This innovative platform offers advanced features tailored to fleet operators, ensuring improved efficiency and cost savings.

Key features include:

User-friendly interface — Simplifies EV charging management with an intuitive design, enabling easy navigation, real-time data access and minimal training for operators.

— Simplifies EV charging management with an intuitive design, enabling easy navigation, real-time data access and minimal training for operators. Real-time monitoring and management — Centralized control of power consumption based on vehicle and station usage, remote fleet card management, and optimization of fleet expansion based on usage patterns.

— Centralized control of power consumption based on vehicle and station usage, remote fleet card management, and optimization of fleet expansion based on usage patterns. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration — Supports bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to supply power back to the grid, contributing to grid stability and providing additional revenue streams.

— Supports bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to supply power back to the grid, contributing to grid stability and providing additional revenue streams. Advanced load management — Includes smart load management and optimization features for efficient power distribution, vehicle prioritization based on State of Charge (SoC) and schedules, load optimization based on Time of Use (TOU) rates, and integration with Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) and grid interfaces.

— Includes smart load management and optimization features for efficient power distribution, vehicle prioritization based on State of Charge (SoC) and schedules, load optimization based on Time of Use (TOU) rates, and integration with Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) and grid interfaces. Seamless integration with fleet management systems — Designed to integrate with existing systems, providing a unified view of operations and charging activities, with vehicle telemetry integrations for real-time data collection.

— Designed to integrate with existing systems, providing a unified view of operations and charging activities, with vehicle telemetry integrations for real-time data collection. Enhanced data analytics — Advanced tools provide actionable insights into charging patterns, energy usage and operational efficiency for better decision-making and strategic planning.

— Advanced tools provide actionable insights into charging patterns, energy usage and operational efficiency for better decision-making and strategic planning. Robust security features — State-of-the-art protocols protect sensitive data and ensure secure communication, including encryption, user authentication and regular updates.

— State-of-the-art protocols protect sensitive data and ensure secure communication, including encryption, user authentication and regular updates. Comprehensive support — Ongoing support and monitoring, over-the-air software updates, multilingual support (English and Spanish) and 24/7 customer service.

— Ongoing support and monitoring, over-the-air software updates, multilingual support (English and Spanish) and 24/7 customer service. Scalable infrastructure — Supports fleets of all sizes, ensuring performance is maintained as demand grows.

— Supports fleets of all sizes, ensuring performance is maintained as demand grows. Global presence and proven experience — With a presence on four continents and over 10,000 chargers, EvGateway is a trusted partner for fleet operators worldwide, offering manufacturer-agnostic software compatible with various charging equipment.

EvGateway’s new fleet solution is poised to lead the transition to sustainable fleet operations by simplifying EV charging management and delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

“We are excited to offer a solution that addresses the critical challenges fleet operators face in the transition to electric vehicles,” says Reddy Marri, president of EvGateway. “By offering an intuitive, efficient and cost-effective platform, we empower our customers to achieve their sustainability goals with ease and confidence.”