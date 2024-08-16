EverCharge Teams with Oklahoma Utility to Provide Charging Solutions

EverCharge, a provider of large-scale electric vehicle charging solutions and part of SK Group, has formed a strategic collaboration with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), owned and operated by American Electric Power (AEP).

PSO serves over 575,000 Oklahoma customers, providing them with a system of reliable electric services across a variety of needs. In responding to customers’ needs for EV charging options, PSO’s objective of working with EverCharge is to provide customers access to a proven EV charging solution, enabling well-informed decisions for electrification projects.

“We’re excited to select EverCharge as a preferred EV charging product provider for those customers seeking charging solutions,” says Scott Ritz, Customer Service & Marketing director at PSO. “This collaboration allows customers to have the freedom to choose a dedicated vendor for their electrification needs, ensuring tailored solutions are available. PSO remains committed to its core mission of being a reliable energy provider, supporting customers with key information they need right when they need it.”

EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of charging stations on limited electrical infrastructure, enabling organizations to install up to 10 times more stations, while minimizing the need for costly electrical upgrades.

“We’re very proud to partner with American Electric Power and be recognized as a key EV charging vendor for Public Service Company of Oklahoma”, says John Lin, senior vice president of Global Sales at EverCharge. “Our shared mission of providing reliable and efficient electric solutions will allow us to bring our EV charging products to their customers.”