EverCharge Real-Time Visual Smart Alerts Boost EV Charging Efficiency

EverCharge, a provider of large-scale electric vehicle charging solutions and part of SK Group, is offering real-time visual smart alerts, including mobile alerts and in-field LED lights, to enhance charging operation efficiency.

Created to address everyday inefficiencies for fleet managers and vehicle attendants, these alerts solve common challenges including immediate status notifications, delayed action times and low charger utilization rates. Often, fleet managers are not immediately aware when a vehicle has finished charging, so they might assume their chargers’ utilization rates are higher than they actually are, due to dwell times exceeding the necessary amount needed to charge a vehicle.

While dashboard-based software solutions and apps may indicate the state of charge for each vehicle, they require periodic tool logins, time and extra steps by the fleet manager or vehicle attendant to view the status and determine where action is needed. In addition, when managing a larger fleet or multiple locations, manual checks can introduce more human errors into the process, unnecessarily leaving fully charged vehicles on charging stations.

The visual and audio smart alerts make it effortless for fleet operators to know immediately where they need to take action, allowing them to get the most out of their charging infrastructure. These real-time notifications enable immediate response and seamlessly fit into fleet attendants’ day-to-day operations, leading to increased operational efficiency and utilization rates. They also eliminate language and technical barriers.

Powered by EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology, visual smart alerts are prompted by charging statuses to further simplify charging operations and improve infrastructure utilization rates.

For example, while SmartPower works behind the scenes to load balance in real time, the in-field LED light alerts provide a visual cue — even at a distance. When a vehicle has finished charging, action is prompted immediately. Mobile alerts also enable site managers to add another layer of efficiency through real-time mobile notifications.

Early adoption data from an EverCharge fleet customer indicated a 41% charging efficiency increase through the in-field LED light installation within a year of installation. When combining in-field LED lights with mobile notifications, these smart alerts are designed to help customers realize even more operational efficiencies.

“This new approach will provide our customers, especially those who manage large fleets, with the ability to significantly scale their efficiency,” says Jeffrey Kinsey, vice president of Engineering at EverCharge. “With these new real-time smart alerts, fleet and site managers won’t have to worry about the extra step of signing into an app each time they need a charging update. The notifications will simply be available to them through mobile alerts, and visually with the in-field LED lights, so they can take action right away.”