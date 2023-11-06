EVENSOL Completes Pair of RNG Facilities

EVENSOL LLC, a renewable energy project developer focusing on biogas and methane mitigation, has developed two renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in North Carolina that are now operational. The Foothills Renewables Project in Caldwell County, N.C., and the Upper Piedmont Renewables Project in Person County, N.C., convert landfill gas from Republic Services’ landfills into RNG.

The RNG from the facilities will provide transportation fuel to commercial fleet vehicles.

Both projects included the development, design, permitting, construction, commissioning and operations of a state-of-the-art RNG facility. Energyneering Solutions LLC (ESI) designed, constructed and will operate the facilities. Primary project components include equipment from Air Liquide, Guild Associates, Perennial Energy and Vilter Manufacturing.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Duke Energy is an equity investor in the two projects. Funding also included nearly $73 million in loans guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and arranged by Greater Commercial Lending (GCL).

Each project will initially produce up to 500,000 dekatherms of RNG each year.