EVCS, Kitsap Bank Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Across Washington State

EVCS, a leading electric vehicle fast-charging network operator on the West Coast, and Kitsap Bank have expanded their EV charging infrastructure across Washington state.

This initiative aims to bolster the state’s electrification efforts, with the first of four planned locations at Kitsap Bank branches now operational and open to the public at 4714 Point Fosdick Drive in Gig Harbor, Wash.

As part of this project, EVCS is installing EV chargers at four key Kitsap Bank locations: Gig Harbor, Port Orchard, Kingston and Belfair. Each site will feature four 150-kW DC Fast chargers (DCFCs) and one Level 2 (L2) charger, providing a total of 16 DCFCs and four L2 chargers across the four locations. The Gig Harbor site has already been commissioned and is now open to the public, with installations in Port Orchard and Kingston nearing completion and plans for Belfair underway.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance EV charging infrastructure throughout the West Sound Ferry Access Area and beyond, ensuring that EV drivers have access to reliable and rapid charging options. The project is funded by a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and managed by Forth.

“We are thrilled to bring our fast-charging network to multiple key locations in Washington state, supporting the growing number of EV drivers in the region,” says Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of EVCS. “This initiative underscores our commitment to expanding accessible and reliable charging infrastructure across the state. The new EVCS chargers will make it easy for drivers to travel confidently throughout Washington, knowing they have fast and reliable charging options available.”

“At Kitsap Bank, we have an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, and we are always seeking new opportunities to make a positive impact,” adds Tony George, Kitsap Bank president and chief operating officer. “We appreciate this partnership and look forward to expanding EV charger access through additional Kitsap Bank locations, ensuring that charging stations are easily accessible in the communities that we serve.”