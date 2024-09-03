EVaaS Changes Brand Name to XLR8 America

EVaaS Solutions, a provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, is rebranding as XLR8 America. The new name reflects the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the EV charging industry with transformative technology, exceptional customer service and innovative financial solutions.

“Our rebranding as XLR8 America signifies more than just a name change; it represents our accelerated commitment to driving the EV charging industry forward,” says Frank O’Connor, the company’s CEO. “We’re not just keeping pace with the electric vehicle revolution; we’re setting the pace.”

With a robust sales force positioned across North and South America, XLR8 America is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for reliable and effective EV charging solutions. The team leverages AI-powered analysis tools to optimize EV charging hardware, software and support services, ensuring that solutions are tailored to the diverse needs of various locations and customers.

XLR8 America is committed to making long-distance travel with EVs more convenient, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable. By addressing the entire solution spectrum — from financing and infrastructure analysis to site preparation, execution and ongoing support — the firm will play a key role in preserving this planet for future generations.

The company has strategically partnered with two key players in the EV charging industry: DG Matrix and Atom Power. These partnerships provide XLR8 with a competitive advantage, allowing them to offer cutting-edge technology and solutions to customers.

DG Matrix specializes in advanced digital transformer technology. Its solutions enable seamless integration of distributed energy and EV charging alongside highly differentiated features including dynamic power sharing and energy management services.

Atom Power’s solid-state circuit breaker technology centralizes charging at the enclosure with both on-premises and cloud connectivity, providing advanced and powerful Level 2 EV charging. This integration ensures XLR8 America delivers a scalable infrastructure that prioritizes reliability, security and cost-efficiency.

Beyond advancements in charging infrastructure, XLR8 America is also expanding into the consumer EV charging market. The company is not just about charging car batteries; it’s transforming everyday lives. XLR8 America’s seamless network and intuitive app will empower EV drivers with services that provide effortless charging, real-time information and peace of mind.