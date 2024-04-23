EV Star Utility Truck Joins GreenPower Vehicle Family

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched a new utility vehicle designed for commercial fleets. The new all-electric EV Star Utility Truck joins GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis commercial vehicle family as the 10th truck body upfit solution manufactured by GP Truck Body.

“The addition of the EV Star Utility Truck to GreenPower’s already robust all-electric commercial vehicle lineup offers our commercial fleet customers another zero-emission solution to fulfill their demands,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “GreenPower’s expertise fuels our innovation, propelling the all-electric commercial vehicle industry forward to meet growing demand for safe, sensible and sustainable fleets.”

GreenPower’s EV Star Utility Truck is customizable to fit a range of vocational applications and utility use-cases including:

Agriculture and landscape

Carpentry

Construction

Electrical

Heating and cooling

Government and municipalities

Plumbing

With a range of up to 150 miles and a typical payload capacity of 5,500 pounds that can increase up to 6,000 pounds, the EV Star Utility Truck is built for day-to-day demands and workloads. The vehicle is equipped with optional power sources, providing accessible power through built-in plugs to accommodate tool charging on a job site.

The front box of the vehicle has optional full pass-through capacity, allowing for oversize tools and supplies. The EV Star Utility Truck offers tailored contractor body configurations, coming in a standard bed size of 16 feet, with the option to customize the length to meet customer needs.

The EV Star Utility Truck was upfitted on GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis by GP Truck Body, the company’s recently announced in-house truck body building entity. GP Truck Body enables GreenPower to be a one-stop shop purchasing and manufacturing experience for commercial customers. Besides the EV Star Utility Truck, GP Truck Body offers a complete line of truck bodies including dry freight, refrigerated boxes, aluminum stakebeds, steel and aluminum flatbeds, and service bodies.