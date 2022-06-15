EV Safe Charge Unplugs Stationary Charging with ZiGGY Mobile EV Charging Robot

EV Safe Charge Inc., a provider of flexible electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has unveiled ZiGGY, a mobile EV charging robot.

ZiGGY will bring EV charging to parking facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, hotels, fleet operators, and property owners, providing cost-effective charging, overcoming the limitations of stationary EV chargers without the need for costly electrical infrastructure.

“Strong EV sales and emissions reduction goals are creating a more sustainable future, but EV charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up,” says Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge and ZiGGY’s inventor. “ZiGGY is a flexible and simple solution for virtually any office, mall or apartment complex to help meet growing charging needs of its tenants and guests without expensive, time-consuming infrastructure and installation investment, if it’s even possible. In many cases, especially in older buildings, adding EV chargers isn’t an option until now.”

ZiGGY will be summoned to an EV via mobile app or in-vehicle infotainment system. It will arrive at the vehicle’s parking space, ready to reserve the spot for plug-in charging. ZiGGY is able to return to its home base for recharging from grid, battery or solar energy, or a combination of these. ZiGGY can also be chosen for offsite charging if no infrastructure is available or desired onsite.

ZiGGY is equipped with two extra-large screens that serve as informational kiosks or interactive advertising displays – an additional income generator for parking facility operators. EV Safe Charge will lease ZiGGY to deliver charging-as-a-service to facilities and provide ongoing technical support and maintenance. Facility operators will have the option to direct vehicle owners to the app for payment or to provide charging as an amenity. Parking operators will no longer need to block spaces for permanent EV chargers because ZiGGY can serve all parking spaces.

“We created ZiGGY in response to growing demand for flexible EV charging solutions from our customers, and to help support the global transition to a cleaner, greener, all-electric mobility future,” Ehrenhalt adds. “By helping drivers to overcome charging anxiety, one of the barriers to mass EV adoption, ZiGGY is enhancing the EV charging experience for everyone.”

EV Safe Charge worked with industrial design studio Box Clever on the design for ZiGGY.

“Through our work on the design and branding of ZiGGY, we are delighted to be contributing to a transformative innovation that will help advance a clean energy future,” states Bret Recor, Box Clever’s founder and creative director. “We are excited to continue our design work with ZiGGY on this shared mission.”

ZiGGY is currently scheduled to enter production in 2023. The company is taking reservations. Sites already on board for using ZiGGY include Holiday Inn Express in Redwood City, Calif.; Opera Plaza in San Francisco, Calif.; and The William Vale in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“We delight in finding opportunities to introduce our guests and neighbors to next-level amenities and technology,” comments David Lemmond, general manager of The William Vale. “ZiGGY is perfect for the growing demand for easier charging solutions. ZiGGY will introduce our entire community to just how convenient charging your EV really can be without substantial infrastructure updates.”