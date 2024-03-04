EV Range’s Network Now Includes New LG Charger

EV Range is collaborating with LG Business Solutions to be a value-added reseller of the new LG American-made electric vehicle charger. EV Range is the first EV charging software network authorized to distribute these new chargers. All LG chargers sold by EV Range are preconfigured to be remotely managed via the EV Range charger station management software and accessible to consumers with the EV Range pay app.

EV Range provides backend management software, front-end apps and ongoing support services focused on improving the EV charging driver experience, and through rigorous testing only certifies station hardware that provides diagnostics and abilities to help remedy issues remotely.

“We are thrilled to introduce the LG charger to our network,” says Carl Pancutt, CEO of EV Range. “Combining EV Range’s best in class cloud-based Charger Station Management Software, customizable EV Range pay app and 24-7 support services with LG’s new EV charging station is a combination that exemplifies the best in electric vehicle charging innovation. Through our solution, everything is included with options for pedestals, cable management and even provisions to integrate an LG 22-inch outdoor digital display device.

“All systems are pre-configured in this EV Range offering, so an installer simply needs to turn on the charger with no commissioning required to get it up and running, and available to the public,” adds Pancutt. “From here, the EV Range team monitors and provides 24-7 support to ensure uptime and elevate the driver experience. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the entire EV charging industry.”

The new, commercial grade LG charger has power input/output capabilities ranging from 208 to 240 volts on a 60-amp breaker/circuit and delivers a formidable 48 amps (11.5 kW), at max output. This charge rate makes the most of the onboard AC charging architecture and adds up to 35 miles of range per hour to a vehicle’s battery. One of the standout features of this charger is its user-friendly interface, CTEP-certified and highlighted by a simple LED display to show real-time energy and cost data.

“EV Range has created a fully managed charging ecosystem that simplifies the charging experience for EV drivers as well as the host facility,” says Michael Kosla, U.S. senior vice president at LG Business Solutions. “LG is proud to partner with this forward-looking industry leader as we work together to make EV charging a mainstream feature of our 21st-century national infrastructure.”