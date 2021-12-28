EV Range Set to Install High-Powered Charging Stations Across Two States in 2022

EV Range Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging network based in California, is in the process of deploying a total of 26 high-powered (180-350 kW) EV charging stations across nine sites throughout California and Nevada in 2022.

EV Range already owns and operates charging stations in California. Through grant funding from the Monterey Air Resources District, CALeVIP, NV Energy and Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, EV Range is expanding its offering to provide fast, high-powered EV charging solutions to isolated regions and along major highway corridors.

“Although California and neighboring states have been at the forefront of the shift toward e-mobility, large voids still remain that require both low – level 2 – and high-power – Direct Current Fast Chargers or DCFC – public charging infrastructure,” says Carl Pancutt, EV Range’s co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to announce these 26 stations coming in 2022, especially after all the work the team has put in to lay the foundation over the past year.

Each of EV Range’s high-powered EV charging locations are engineered ready for future scale and for renewable generation technologies, such as solar and battery energy storage.

“EV Range’s network development team analyzes areas that have a dire need for high-power infrastructure and work with local governments, utilities and incentive providers to fill these gaps with future-proofed EV site designs that are ready to scale as EV adoption continues to rise,” Pancutt continues. “It is through our own learnings of operating both DCFC and Level 2 electric vehicle chargers that we developed and now provide our EV Range network software and payment tools for partners to own and operate EV charging stations at their own properties, on their own terms.”

EV Range’s Network Software provides not only the power behind EV Range’s own charging sites, but extends their cloud-based charging station management system to fleet operators and property owners to own, operate and manage their own chargers at their locations, with real-time data reporting such as charger status, energy dispensed and greenhouse gas/gasoline displacement metrics.