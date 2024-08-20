EV Connect, BlueSnap Partner to Streamline Payment Processing

To streamline global expansion of electric vehicle charging networks in preparation for a projected 1.5 billion charging sessions by 2026, EV Connect has formed a strategic partnership with the BlueSnap payment orchestration platform for businesses worldwide.

The collaboration introduces a streamlined payment processing solution, providing charge point operators (CPOs) and charging network operators access to top-tier payment services, transaction underwriting and exclusive benefits. The BlueSnap integration is available through the EV Connect white label solution or via the API platform, accommodating charging operations of all sizes.

Through integration with BlueSnap, network operators that leverage the EV Connect platform will experience a streamlined onboarding and implementation process that enables rapid deployment and shortens the time needed to collect revenue. EV Connect platform customers also unlock preferred pricing models with reduced processing fees and personalized concierge service as standard from support to implementation at no additional cost.

“Through our collaboration with EV Connect, we are establishing a new standard for the charging industry that makes premium payment processing simple and accessible,” says Henry Helgeson, CEO of BlueSnap. “Our joint endeavor goes beyond mere transactions — it’s about empowering businesses of all sizes with the tools to compete globally and to unlock their full revenue potential. By removing growth limitations, we’re not just facilitating payments; we’re catalyzing innovation and driving economic progress across diverse markets. Together, we are reshaping the intersection of EV infrastructure and financial technology.”

Besides advanced technical support and customizable payment solutions, the collaboration with BlueSnap offers API-level integration into existing business systems. As such, EV Connect and BlueSnap reduce operational complexity and deliver advanced features including real-time fraud detection and multi-currency processing to simplify payment processing. EVBOLT, an EV supply equipment (EVSE) hardware manufacturer, exemplifies the benefits of this integration, using the enhanced capabilities to deliver powerful, scalable turnkey EV charging solutions to a wide range of businesses.

“As a company committed to the highest-quality EVSE, this collaboration between EV Connect and BlueSnap allows us to spin up charging sites with far fewer hurdles compared to the typical onboarding and approval process, and that alone is incredibly valuable,” says Ali Haider, strategic business development, EVBOLT. “In addition to the reduced fees through BlueSnap and the advanced features of the EV Connect platform, the support these two platforms provide together helps us greatly enhance our operations and improve the experience of our EV driver customers.”