ETRUX Orders Fleet of Magtec MEV75 Electric Trucks

United Kingdom-based manufacturer and commercial vehicle specialist ETRUX has placed a multi-million-pound order with Magtec for a fleet of MEV75s, the new 7.5-tonne electric truck approved for use in the UK.

The MEV75 is designed for daily urban operations including last-mile logistics, waste collection and refrigerated deliveries and is ideal for low-emission zones. The standard 80 kWh version has a range of up to 100 km, a charge time of up to four hours and a life cycle of up to 10 years.

The deal with electric vehicle drive manufacturer Magtec represents the largest single order to date for the vehicle. Full ratification for use in the UK means it is eligible for a government plug-in grant, offering fleet managers a discounted purchase price and reduced monthly finance option.

ETRUX will make the MEV75 available to customers through its extensive and growing sales network.

The MEV75 utilizes an Isuzu glider chassis and is equipped with a full electric drive system designed and manufactured by Magtec in the UK. ETRUX has developed a range of Luton, refrigerated, curtainsider and drop-side options for the vehicle.

“We are hugely excited to be offering the MEV75 to fleet operators, which will help them to meet net zero targets,” says Gerard Galvin, managing director of ETRUX. “This groundbreaking agreement with Magtec signifies our commitment to the advancement of the market for electric commercial vehicles.”

Magtec secured GB Small Series Approval for the MEV75 earlier in 2023 in a significant milestone for the company. The scheme is applicable for manufacturers wishing to place vehicles and components on the market in Great Britain.

“We are thrilled to be working with ETRUX and helping to meet increasing demand for zero-emissions transport,” says Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec. “We are very proud of the MEV75, which is the ideal solution for clean urban logistics operations.”