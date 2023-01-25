ETHERO Signs on as New Nikola Dealership

ETHERO Truck + Energy, a zero-emissions truck dealership and energy solutions provider, is a new exclusive Mid-Atlantic franchised dealership for Nikola Tre battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and Lonestar SV battery electric terminal tractors.

ETHERO plans to be a full sales and service provider for multiple zero-emission truck brands. Two flagship operations will open in Mechanicsville, Va., and Elkridge, Md., in 2023 to serve the greater metropolitan areas of Richmond and Baltimore. ETHERO intends on expanding its territory to further support fleet operators in Washington D.C., Delaware, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Many of ETHERO’s locations will also include EV charging stations to enhance their ability to provide electrification service for fleet operators and their teams on local and regional hauling.

“ETHERO takes a collaborative approve to provide a customer-focused turnkey solution that meets the specific requirements for each fleet operator,” explains Dave Rogers, director of ETHERO Truck + Energy’s Electric Truck Division. “Our team of charging solution experts takes great pride in making sure every customer has the support needed from concept to first charge.”