eRoadMAP Tool Enables Planning for EV Power, Infrastructure Needs

As part of its EVs2Scale2030 initiative, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) – with support from truck and car manufacturers, fleet operators, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the DOE National Labs and RMI – has released eRoadMAP.

This interactive online resource is intended to help electric power companies and industry stakeholders effectively plan for the power and infrastructure needed to serve light-, medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

A free and public tool, eRoadMAP allows users to explore how quickly EVs are expected in different regions, and identifies energy needs across the U.S. at the individual feeder level—where critical utility planning occurs. To highlight both near-term and future energy needs, eRoadMAP incorporates the electrification plans of critical industry stakeholders as well as the future energy needs to support full electrification of the on-road transportation sector.

This tool is a work in progress and will continue to be updated and improved with additional data. Future plans for eRoadMAP include integrating important demographic data and other planning resources to help identify and prioritize areas where transportation electrification-related investments can be made to address specific market needs, including major freight hubs, corridors and disadvantaged communities.

“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it,” says EPRI Director of Transportation Britta Gross. “Despite the critical need, there has not been a single, comprehensive database to help with grid planning and cross-industry decision-making for electrified transportation. eRoadMAP will connect the dots for industry and government to work in collaboration to meet current and future EV infrastructure needs.”

“As we work to decarbonize the transportation sector, visualizing the year-over-year anticipated grid loads using eRoadMAP will be critical to important planning conversations that enable the timely buildout of charging and grid infrastructure,” adds Michael Berube, DOE’s deputy assistant secretary for sustainable transportation and fuels. “We look forward to continued work with EPRI, leveraging DOE and the national labs’ longstanding expertise in modeling the energy needs for electric vehicles, to increase coverage of ground transportation sources and continually improve this valuable tool’s projection accuracy.”

“Today, one in seven of all EVs in the nation are in PG&E’s service area,” says Mike Delaney, PG&E vice president of utility partnerships and innovation. “We are committed to further accelerating transportation electrification to promote healthy communities and lower energy costs for our customers’ families and businesses. To unleash the full potential of EVs, we must proactively plan for a resilient grid to accommodate new demand from EVs. eRoadMAP will give us insight into our customers’ long-term plans, which we can utilize to better prepare our grid for future electrification demand.”