EPRI, DOE to Collaborate on Electrification Research

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Vehicle Technologies Office signed a five-year memorandum of understanding to collaborate on electric transportation research, development, demonstration and deployment.

In pursuing this work, the parties will draw upon EERE’s experience in transportation energy technology systems and the office’s auto and energy industry connections, as well as EPRI’s research and development with automakers and utilities on electric vehicles (EV) and infrastructure technologies.

“The coordination of our research and stakeholder engagement enables EERE, the national labs and EPRI to prioritize action based on our collective experience in electric transportation and the needs of a fast-moving EV market,” says Rob Chapman, vice president of EPRI. “This collaboration can benefit EV drivers, the electric power sector and the public by enhancing U.S. electric transportation infrastructure, improving air quality and advancing the next generation of transportation technology.”

The Electric Power Research Institute Inc. is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment.

EPRI and EERE signed the memorandum in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2020. EPRI’s members represent more than 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the U.S.

Photo: EPRI’s generation sector provides information to improve the flexibility, performance and efficiency of the existing fossil-fueled and renewable energy generating fleet