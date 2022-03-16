EOS Linx EV Charger Network Expands to 6,100 I.B.C. Locations

EOS Linx, a provider of solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) chargers with data-driven digital advertising displays, is partnering with convenience store cooperative Independent Buyers’ Co-Op (I.B.C.) to install EOS Charge Stations at select member stores across the South.

The wide-reaching footprint of I.B.C.’s 6,000-plus members, many of which are located in rural areas, will help extend EV charging availability to more communities. EOS will initially prioritize I.B.C. locations in Tennessee, Texas and Florida, then expand into other new markets.

“Located in easily accessible and highly trafficked locations across rural and metropolitan areas, independent convenience stores hold tremendous potential in filling the gaps in the nation’s EV charging infrastructure,” says Blake Snider, CEO at EOS Linx. “We’re looking forward to working with I.B.C.’s members to install EOS Charge Stations that will benefit both the store owners and their customers for years to come.”

Each EOS Charge Station includes multiple EV charging sockets, robust data analytics tools and an option to add an AI security component. The Charge Station’s 75-inch digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising display is designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement by reaching consumers when and where they are making purchasing decisions.

“Our partnership with EOS Linx brings new EV charging and revenue generating opportunities to our members, enabling them to remain competitive and better serve their communities and customers,” comments Rob Knight, I.B.C. chairman and CEO. “These EV charging stations will become community fixtures at convenience stores for decades to come.”