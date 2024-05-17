EOS Linx to Install EV Charging Stations in Georgia School District

EOS Linx, an owner and operator of a national electric vehicle charging network, has partnered with Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) in Jonesboro, Georgia, to install EV charging stations at schools across the district.

The installations, completed during the 2023-2024 school year, showcase the EOS Linx Aurora Charge Stations. The Aurora incorporates multiple EV chargers on each station, as well as a 75-inch digital out-of-home display for community messaging and advertising. The deployment also includes additional EOS Nova L2 chargers to increase charging opportunities at each location. In total, the customized EV charging solution includes 61 charging sockets across 12 deployment locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Clayton County Public Schools system to bring EV chargers to 11 high schools and the CCPS administrative office,” says Blake Snider, EOS Linx CEO. “This relationship allows EOS to provide EV charging to a growing population of EV drivers in the heart of Clayton County and support community initiatives through targeted messaging, unique to each charging location. We look forward to bringing this program to other school districts throughout the country and supporting the buildout of EV charging infrastructure.”

CCPS embodies a district-wide theme of “Building a Better Tomorrow, Today.” Through an innovative, technology-based STEM & STEAM approach to education and focus on sustainability with EV charging, CCPS provides opportunities for its students to be prepared to live and succeed in a global economy.

“Speaking for our board of education, our more than 51,000 students, and over 7,000 employees, I offer profound thanks to the EOS Linx leadership for entering into the partnership,” says Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS superintendent/CEO of Schools. “The placement of these electric vehicle charging stations at locations throughout the district will reap benefits beyond our expectations and is evidence of our commitment to serve as an economic development catalyst for the benefit of Clayton County.”