Envision Issues Patent for Curbside EV Charging Product

Envision Solar International Inc., a producer of infrastructure products for EV charging, says the U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office has issued U.S. Patent No: 10,518,657 covering EV Standard, the company’s renewably-energized streetlamp product.

Envision’s patented EV Standard product is designed to overcome the challenges associated with the provision of on-street EV charging, while also providing an energy-efficient and sustainable-lighting solution. EV Standard’s products can be deployed without having to invest in expensive, disruptive and time-consuming civil or electrical upgrades because they leverage streetlamps’ pre-existing foundations and connections to the electrical grid, the company says.

The EV Standard product provides efficient street lighting and curbside EV charging by combining solar, wind and utility-generated electricity in a bank of integrated batteries. While most traditional streetlamps do not have sufficient electrical capacity to provide meaningful EV charging, the combination of all three sources of power will do so in a sustainable and economical manner.

“This latest patented product will enable us to fill a significant gap in the current EV charging infrastructure market. As electric vehicles become more widespread the demand for on-street charging will become urgent,” says Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision.

“Having a product which at once solves a city’s lighting efficiency and EV charging requirements promises to be a powerful enabler for the inevitable electrification of transportation,” he adds. “The EV Standard is an important addition to our existing portfolio, which I believe will not only be transformational for the company, but for the EV charging, transportation and lighting efficiency markets as well.”

Photo: EV Standard artistic rendering