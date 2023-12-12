Envirotech Delivers Four Electric Logistics Vans to Crossno Corporation

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. has entered into a 90-day pilot program with Crossno Corporation, a pick-up & delivery (P&D) and linehaul independent contractor for FedEx Ground with operations in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. EVTV has delivered four logistics vans, two each in right-hand drive and left-hand drive configuration, for the program.

“We are proud to bring Crossno Corp. into our customer network,” says Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. “Under the FedEx brand, Clint Crossno and his team have developed a strong reputation over the last 16 years for safe and efficient P&D and linehaul operations, consistently growing their enterprise across the mid-south and into north and central Texas. We are excited to support Crossno Corp. as they embark on their electrification journey by providing them with a fleet of four of our all-electric logistics vans.”

Crossno Corp. is a new customer for EVTV, which has inventory in stock and can deliver its vehicles in relatively short order. EVTV’s primary sales channels to date have been through the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) and California Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Both state-run programs are designed to spur fleet electrification by reducing the cost of commercial electric vehicles, with vouchers that can be as high as $175,000 per vehicle.