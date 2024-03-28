Envirotech Will Deliver Six EVs, One Forklift to PlugD

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, will deliver a total of six EVs and one forklift to PlugD Commercial Electric Leasing and Rentals Inc., a Texas-based commercial EV leasing company, as part of a previously announced sales and purchase agreement.

EVTV will receive the funding before March 29, 2024, net of a deposit of $200,000 received previously for future deliveries in conjunction with this agreement.

“We are pleased and very excited to deliver these first six electric vehicles of the 200 ordered along with one of our electric forklifts to PlugD,” says Phillip Oldridge, CEO of EVTV. “Our team’s commitment to this project is of the utmost importance.”

“This marks the beginning of numerous premium deliveries to our valued PlugD customers and signifies a strong commitment to our successful partnership with Envirotech Vehicles,” says PlugD CEO Adam Greenberg.

“Of the six total vehicles, we will be sending two Class 3 vehicles for a pilot program with The FRONTDoor Collective, doing last-mile deliveries for a major retailer,” adds Greenberg. “The box truck and stake bed truck we are receiving will be delivered to MedProtect, delivering medical supplies to hospitals throughout Texas. The forklift and other Class 3 vehicle will be sent to Gator Chemical for their pipeyard and chemical movement. The zipper we will be receiving will be used at an airport for security and perimeter control.”