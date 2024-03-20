Envirotech Agrees to Deliver 200 Electric Vehicles to PlugD

Envirotech Vehicles Inc., a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with PlugD Commercial Electric Leasing and Rentals Inc., a Texas-based commercial EV leasing company. Under terms of the agreement, EVTV will deliver 200 electric high roof vans and trucks to PlugD for a total of approximately $16.2 million. The sale will take place over the next 13 months.

“We are thrilled to partner with PlugD in this transformative venture,” says Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech. “This order represents the largest deal to date for Envirotech and reaffirms our team’s 30-plus years of commitment to the development of purpose-built, low-maintenance zero-emissions vehicles.”

“At PlugD, we are committed to providing our customers with the best vehicles for their business growth in the commercial fleet space.” adds that company’s CEO Adam Greenberg. “After personally testing several different manufacturers, we chose Envirotech Vehicles because they are not only able to deliver with current inventory, but were more reliable and cost-effective. The safety features and smooth ride are unmatched, and as a sales and leasing company, we feel confident in knowing that our customers and communities will benefit from this technology.”